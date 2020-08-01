Lenoir County preparing for Hurricane Isaias

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Similar to many areas across Eastern North Carolina, Lenoir County is preparing for any storm damage Hurricane Isaias brings.

“We start off by throwing out the ideas…’What if this does this? That does that?’ Then we formulate a game plan,” said Lenoir County Emergency Management Deputy Director Samuel Kornegay.

An important part of the planning is preparing a shelter for residents.

“What we don’t want to happen is wait to the last minute and we don’t have any plans. So we prepare for the worst,” said Kornegay.

If the need should arise for a shelter, Kornegay says it’ll be held in Lenoir Community College’s Gymnasium.

Kornegay says while shelter will be provided if the Isaias strengthens, the county is encouraging people to stay with friends or family if they need to seek shelter. This is because they want to prevent any spread of COVID-19.

If people are staying in the shelter, they will be asked to bring items like hand sanitizer, masks, and PPE.