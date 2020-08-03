Pitt County Emergency Management will not open shelters

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County emergency management is monitoring and preparing for the storm.

Officials are keeping an eye on the entire county for flooding, especially flood-prone areas like Grifton.

Leaders have decided not to open shelters due to COVID-19 concerns.

This could change depending on the storm’s path and wind speeds.

“The last thing that we need is a lot of people congregated in a shelter at this time if we absolutely do not have to do that. Based on the current forecast, we are not opening shelters in Pitt county. We are continuing to monitor the forecast and if conditions change or anything warrants us responding differently we will do that but we’ve already pre-deployed some assets to make sure we’re ready no matter what the situation is,” said Randy Gentry, Director of Pitt County Emergency Management.

“Most of the assets that we’ve already pre-deployed is in the event that the conditions change that we need to open in a part of the county. We’ve pre-deployed all those assets to the known locations that we typically have shelters,” said Gentry.

Leaders ask you to make sure you’re home is safe, remove loose yard items, and prepare a readiness kit with cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, and masks.