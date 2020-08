(WNCT) As of Tuesday at 1:28 a.m., 207,077 customers across North Carolina are without power.

According to NCDPS ReadyNC Power Outages website, the following counties have reported power outages:

Pender: 22,409

Onslow: 19,160

Carteret: 4,051

Duplin: 2,861

