President Donald Trump approves Emergency Disaster Declaration for North Carolina

WASHINGTON (WNCT) FEMA announced federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of North Carolina to supplement state and tribal response efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Isaias from July 31 and continuing.

Federal funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Public Assistance, Category B), limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care, including evacuation and shelter support.

This assistance is available for Beaufort, Bertie, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell and Washington counties.

Public Assistance, Category B, funding is also available to state, eligible tribal and local governments and certain nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance.

This assistance is available for Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Bladen, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Cumberland, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Graham, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Henderson, Hoke, Iredell, Jackson, Johnston, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Orange, Person, Polk, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Vance, Wake, Warren, Watauga, Wayne, Wilkes, Wilson, Yadkin and Yancey counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.