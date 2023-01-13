ARCHDALE, N.C. 9WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Archdale on Wednesday night, according to a North Carolina Department of Public Safety news release.

At 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to a reported crash on US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road in Randolph County.

A 59-year-old Thomasville resident was going southeast on US 311 in a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV. A 2003 Dodge Durango SUV, being by William Greenleaf Golden, 43, of Thomasville, wasn’t working and parked partially in the southbound travel lane of US 311.

A 52-year-old Archdale man was helping the stranded driver when the Thomasville resident hit the back of the Durango and then hit the Archdale man.

Officials believed the man had serious life-threatening injuries, and he was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Troopers have since been in contact with his family, and doctors have given him a much better prognosis.

The Thomasville resident is in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Golden has minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

The vehicle Golden was driving had an electrical malfunction that caused it to break down, troopers say.

Golden was charged with leaving a parked motor vehicle on a road where the speed limit is greater than 45 miles per hour.

US 311 near Banner Whitehead Road was closed for around two hours during the investigation.

Troopers cleared the scene at 12:27 a.m.

People who live in the area call it dangerous.