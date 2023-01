KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — First responders were on the scene of an accident Monday morning that closed all southbound lanes of N.C. Hwy. 11 from Ferrel Road to Wallace Family Road.

The accident involved a “heavy truck,” according to a Lenoir County Emergency Services Facebook post.

Per LCES, southbound traffic should turn right onto Ferrel Roadd then left onto Tilghman Mill Road. Follow Tilghman Mill to Wallace Family Road back to N.C. Hwy. 11 North.