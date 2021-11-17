All-way stop coming to Jacksonville intersection to reduce crashes

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – An Onslow County intersection is set to be transformed into an all-way stop next week to reduce the risk of serious crashes.

On Monday, N.C. Department of Transportation plans to install and implement the new traffic pattern at Ramsey and Drummer Kellum roads. Currently, Ramsey Road drivers do not have to stop so crews will add stop signs and pavement markings. Drivers in this area should be alert for crews working, and be prepared for the new traffic pattern.

The decision was based on a safety review and crash patterns. Crews are expected to be finished with the conversion by early afternoon. To learn more about the benefits and what to do at an all-way stop, visit this NCDOT webpage.