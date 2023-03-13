MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — A new traffic pattern will be implemented at two Duplin County intersections this week.

The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to add pavement markings and stop signs on N.C. 403 where it intersects with Rones Chapel Road/ Summerlins Crossroad Road and Graham Road. Currently, drivers on N.C. 403 do not have to stop at those crossroads.

NCDOT crews plan to make the changes Wednesday morning and expect to have them converted to all-way stops by the early afternoon. The work is weather dependent.

These intersections were reviewed, and based on their crash patterns, were identified as benefiting from the addition of stop signs and pavement markings.

An all-way stop is an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection and reduce the risk of serious crashes. To learn more about them, visit this NCDOT webpage.

While crews are working at these locations, drivers are asked to slow down and proceed with caution.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.