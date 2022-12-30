GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The National Safety Council said that this is one of the most dangerous times of year to travel.

Officials estimate that at least 400 people could die around the country over the holiday weekend, mainly due to drunk drivers.

Greenville Police Department Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said that this time of year they see an uptick in DUIs (driving under the influence). They are asking people to plan ahead for New Year’s for safety reasons.

“The main thing for people to think about on New Year’s Eve is to simply have a plan before you leave the house,” Hunter said. “Whether that’s a designated driver, a rideshare service, public transportation, all of those methods are great to have readily available before you begin to drink.”

GPD officials also said they are going to have extra officers out on NYE to help keep everyone safe.