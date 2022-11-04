BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work.

An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck.

This kind of work, which is normal for a bridge at this age, will improve the driving experience for motorists and keep the bridge in good condition.

The bridge is expected to reopen by early January.

The signed detour will send drivers onto Seed Tick Neck Road and U.S. 264. Drivers should allow for extra time using the detour.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media