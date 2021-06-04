Beaufort County bridge replacement to begin

Traffic

Construction scheduled to last 5 months

by: NCDOT News

Posted: / Updated:
road closed_1537050071823.JPG.jpg

BLOUNTS CREEK – Construction to replace a bridge in Beaufort County is scheduled to begin early next week. 

The bridge on Durham Creek Road over a branch of Durham Creek will close Monday morning. The current bridge, built-in 1966, will be replaced with a more modern structure. It is scheduled to reopen to traffic in fall 2021.
Drivers needing to access either side of the construction should follow the signed detour. Those drivers should be alert for crews in the area and factor the detour into their travel time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV