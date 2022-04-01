WASHINGTON, N.C. – A portion of Bridge Street (U.S. 17 Business) in Washington will be closed for one week beginning Monday.



Utility crews will close the section between 4th Street (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) and 5th Street (U.S. 264). The closure will allow crews to install a utility line to a new business. The bridge across the Pamlico will remain open to traffic.



The closure is scheduled to last one week. Drivers should take the closure into account when planning their travel and use caution near the work zone.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.