Belhaven putting in temporary traffic pattern after Fourth of July fireworks this Saturday

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Belhaven and the Belhaven Police Department are informing citizens and visitors of a temporary traffic pattern that will be used after the Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday.

Fourth of July fireworks and other celebrations in Eastern North Carolina

The fireworks show is part of Belhaven’s 79th annual 4th of July Celebration and will be held on the waterfront starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday. After the fireworks show is complete, traffic will follow a new pattern in order to streamline it for a quick exit of the town.

Officials say Hwy. 99 at U.S. Hwy. 264 will be blocked off. All downtown traffic will be able to leave via Hwy. 264 towards Pantego or Hwy. 264 bypass towards Hyde County. For all those that enjoy parking at the boat ramp near the bridge, Main Street access will be blocked off at the beginning of fireworks and traffic will be diverted via the Hwy. 99 entrance and then across the bridge.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation in this matter as we strive to provide a safe and enjoyable experience during our July 4th celebrations,” said Lynn Davis, Belhaven town manager.