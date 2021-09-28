Bertie, Hertford and Martin County roads to get $6.9 million in improvements

EDENTON,NC – Motorists in three northeastern North Carolina counties will soon ride on smoother secondary roads thanks to two contracts totaling $6.9 million recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The contracts, awarded to Rose Brothers Paving of Raleigh and Barnhill Contracting of Rocky Mount, cover milling, resurfacing, shoulder reconstruction and guardrail replacement on various secondary roads in Bertie, Hertford and Martin counties. Among the roads receiving the improvements are White Oak Road in Bertie County, Mill Road in Martin County and East Woodrow School Road in Hertford County. Overall, nearly 50 miles of secondary roads will be improved in the three counties.

Work on the projects is expected to begin next spring and is scheduled to be completed by the winter of 2023.



