Bridge closed after recent inspection in Duplin County

GREENEVERS, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation has closed a Duplin County bridge for repairs.
During a recent inspection, crews noticed some of the timber on the 68-year-old bridge on West Charity Road near Bay Road was beginning to fail, so they closed it Thursday for safety. The department is working with Duke Energy to relocate power lines and allow a crane to be erected to perform the bridge repairs.
The bridge will remain closed until further notice. NCDOT will reopen the bridge as soon as possible and update the public when more information is available.
Drivers should follow the signs for a 2-mile detour around the closure and expect their commute may take longer than normal.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
