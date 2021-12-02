Bridge demolition process underway on U.S. 17 in Chocowinity

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. – The demolition of a bridge on U.S. 17 Business in Beaufort County is underway. Motorists are reminded to avoid the active construction site and plan for a detour while driving in the area.

Workers on Thursday began dismantling the bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Chocowinity, not far from Whichards Beach Road. The bridge closed to traffic on Nov. 29. Construction on the new, modern structure is set to last through the spring of 2023.

During the closure, traffic has been detoured to U.S. 17 and U.S. 264. A temporary signal was installed at the southbound ramp to U.S. 17 Business from U.S. 264. Motorists will still be able to access all businesses along the roadway. The N.C. Department of Transportation urges drivers to take the detour into account when planning their commutes and use caution when traveling near the active construction site.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.