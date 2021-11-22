Bridge replacement in Beaufort County set to begin Nov. 29

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. – A section of road on U.S. 17 Business in Beaufort County is set to be closed for more than a year while a new bridge is built.

The bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Chocowinity, not far from Whichards Beach Road, will close Nov. 29 to traffic. Construction on the new, modern structure is set to last through the spring of 2023.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to U.S. 17 and U.S. 264. A temporary signal will be installed during this time at the southbound ramp to U.S. 17 Business from U.S. 264. Access to businesses on U.S. 17 Business will still be open. The N.C. Department of Transportation urges drivers to take the detour into account when planning their commute and use caution when traveling near the construction site.



