Bridge to temporarily close for Preservation Project

MAGNOLIA – The life of a Duplin County bridge will be extended thanks to a bridge preservation project, which is scheduled to begin Monday.



N.C. 903 bridge over Interstate 40 will close at 7 a.m. July 12 and reopen at 5 p.m. Aug. 11.



The preservation project includes repairing and resurfacing the bridge deck.



The following detours are suggested for drivers:

N.C. 903 North: Take ramp to eastbound I-40, take Exit 380, turn left onto West Charity Road and take I-40 West back to N.C. 903.

N.C. 903 South: Take ramp to westbound I-40, take Exit 369, turn left onto U.S. 117 and take I-40 East back to N.C. 903.

Drivers should plan ahead, expecting their commute will take longer than normal, and drive slowly and cautiously around the work zone.