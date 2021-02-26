C.F. Harvey Parkway Extension to Open Ahead of Schedule

KINSTON – Construction to extend C.F. Harvey Parkway (N.C. 148) north of Kinston is complete and the section of the roadway is expected to open next week.

The roadway is expected to open to traffic Monday morning.

Work on the extension of this highway began in 2018 and is opening to traffic six months ahead of schedule.



C.F. Harvey Parkway has been extended by 5.8 miles, from N.C. 58 to N.C. 11. The project improves connectivity to areas that include N.C. Global TransPark, the U.S. 70 Industrial Park, and East Carolina University Medical Center. The project is estimated to cost $80 million.