BEAUFORT, N.C. – Traffic driving along a section of U.S. 70 in Carteret County will be directed by flaggers next week while N.C. Department of Transportation crews work.

The two-lane highway near Army Camp Road will transition to one lane at 8 a.m. Aug. 21. NCDOT will replace a pipe with a larger, metal one. Work is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. Aug. 24.

During the day, NCDOT will continue to maintain two-way traffic in one lane with flaggers, and at night, an automated system.

NCDOT encourages drivers to be alert to the temporary traffic pattern and crews working in the roadway and be patient as there may be slowdowns in the area.