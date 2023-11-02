EDENTON, N.C. – A project to realign the intersection of N.C. 32 (Poplar Neck Road) and N.C. 37 (Haughton Road) near Edenton will result in the temporary closure of a section of Poplar Neck Road beginning this Monday.

The road will be closed to through traffic between Yeopim Road and Haughton Road, with signs directing motorists around the construction area with a marked detour.

From Edenton: Traffic headed south on N.C. 32 will take Yeopim Road to Soundside Drive to Haughton Road.

From Edenton: Traffic headed south on N.C. 32 to N.C. 37 north will take Poplar Neck Road to Yeopim Road to Haughton Road.

To Edenton: Traffic headed north on N.C. 32 from the Albemarle Sound Bridge will take Haughton Road to Soundside Drive to Yeopim Road.

To Edenton: Traffic headed south on N.C. 37 will take Yeopim Road to Poplar Neck Road.

The closure is expected to last seven working days, subject to favorable weather conditions.

Drivers should plan ahead for this closure, remain alert and follow all posted traffic and detour signs.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.