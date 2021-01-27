City of Greenville paints positive results in 2020 traffic report

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police reported positive news when it comes to traffic, enforcement and crashes in 2020.

The City of Greenville Traffic Update for 2020 was released on Wednesday. It listed a 55% overall reduction in crashes at intersections with red light cameras since the program started in the fall of 2017. There were also 732 fewer crashes in 2020 compared to 2019 (3,773 vs. 4,505), a 16% decrease.

Crosswalks that were installed at Harbor Point and 10th Street, College Hill and Wintergreen School were also touted as reasons for improved safety numbers. Officials also said “increased enforcement driven by data and community complaints” along with “utilization of social media campaigns to advertise enforcement” as two extras that helped improve overall safety.

“The City of Greenville continues to move in the right direction in our efforts to improve Greenville’s crash ranking in cities with populations of 10,000 or more,” GPD said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “In 2016 and 2017, the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles Traffic Crash Facts Reports ranked Greenville No. 1 for highest volume of crashes in cities with populations of 10,000 or more.

“Greenville is currently ranked No. 7 according to the most recent (2019) Traffic Crash Facts Report. Increased enforcement, utilization of red-light cameras and the development of a Greenville Traffic Safety Task Force comprised of partners from the Greenville Police Department, East Carolina Police Department, Vidant Police Department, Vidant Injury Prevention, Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and the City of Greenville’s Engineering Department, all contributed to the city’s progress.”

Members of the Greenville Traffic Safety Task Force were scheduled to speak with members of the media via a Zoom call on Thursday to discuss the latest numbers.