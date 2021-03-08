City of Jacksonville announces road closure for sewer line repairs

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville will close a portion of one road and all of another road in the city for sewer line repairs starting Thursday.

Officials said a portion of Dennis Road and all of Spruce Court will close to traffic for a sewer line repair beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday. Officials said the repair is expected to be completed and the roads reopened early Friday morning.

People who live in the area of the anticipated construction should consider parking their vehicles outside the construction area if they need to travel overnight. People who live near the end of Dennis Road or along Spruce Court may have limited access to the road during the repairs.

For more information on this road closure and sewer line repair, call City Utilities Maintenance at (910) 938-5249.