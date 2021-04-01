City of Jacksonville Traffic Advisory: Carolina Forest Boulevard Resurfacing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – On Monday, April 5, 2021, a contractor will begin resurfacing part of Carolina Forest Boulevard from Western Boulevard to Terry Lee Lanier Drive. Work will begin on the northbound lane near the Western Boulevard intersection.

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures between 9AM and 4PM, Monday through Friday. During the construction period drivers should consider using alternate routes such Ramsey Road to avoid delays.

This street resurfacing project is expected to be completed in seven days, weather permitting. For more information on this project, call the City of Jacksonville Engineering at 910 938-5233.