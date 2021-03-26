City of Jacksonville Traffic Advisory: Street Resurfacing Project to Begin March 29

Traffic

Part of a street rehabilitation series to improve conditions throughout Jacksonville

by: City of Jacksonville

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – A large street resurfacing project will begin Monday, March 29, 2021, in the Foxhorn Village area. A contractor will be resurfacing all of E Windgate Court, a portion of Foxhorn Road from McDaniel Drive to W Fairway Road, and a portion of W Fairway Road from N Marine Boulevard to Foxhorn Road. This resurfacing project is part of a street rehabilitation series to improve the condition of roadways throughout Jacksonville.

Residents will have access to their homes and driveways throughout the project, but Citizens who live in the area should avoid parking on the street while roads are being resurfaced. Motorists driving through the area can expect lane closures between 7 A.M. and 6 P.M., Monday through Friday. There will be detour signs for drivers, and traffic control crews will help maintain traffic flow. The work is weather-dependent.

For more information on this street resurfacing project, call the City of Jacksonville Engineering at 910 938-5233.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV