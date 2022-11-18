RALEIGH, NC (WNCT) — The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program is urging the use of seat belts during Thanksgiving.

Click It or Ticket will run from Nov. 21-27 and encourages the use of seat belts. Extensive enforcement and education are a key component of the campaign along with seat belt checks in all North Carolina counties.

Director of the North Carolina Governor’s Campaign Mark Ezzell said the aim of Click It or Ticket program is for travelers to make it to their destinations safely during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

More than 1,700 people died last year in vehicle crashes on North Carolina roads.

“The sad truth is most of these deaths and injuries are preventable. If people wore seatbelts every time they get into a vehicle, we would save so many lives,” said Ezzell.

In 20221, 555 people died in unbuckled car crashes and 1,150 were seriously injured.