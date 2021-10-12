Construction on new Beaufort County bridge to begin Monday

YEATESVILLE, N.C. – A near-century old bridge on U.S. 264 in Beaufort County will soon be demolished and replaced with a modern structure.



The bridge over Pungo Creek was built in 1925. Construction is scheduled to begin Oct. 18 and last through next summer. The new bridge will be wider and longer.



During construction, traffic will be detoured onto Jones Bridge and Free Union Church roads.



An alternate route for motorists traveling to Belhaven, Pantego, or other points to the East will be to take N.C. 92 off U.S. 264 and continue on N.C. 99 to Belhaven or take Seed Tick Neck Road to return to U.S. 264. For motorists traveling to Washington from Belhaven or Pantego, they can take N.C. 99 in Belhaven or take U.S. 264 to Seed Tick Neck Road if they are coming from the Pantego area.



This alternate route is only a few miles longer but will provide drivers traveling between Washington and Belhaven /Pantego another option to the signed detour route that will be in place. Drivers should take the detour into account when planning their commute and use caution when near the work zone.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.