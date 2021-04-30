Construction on new Pitt County bridge now underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Construction on a new, modernized bridge began this week in Pitt County.
The N.C. Department of Transportation will replace the bridge on Staton Mill Road over Grindle Creek. Work began Monday morning. The bridge is expected to open back up to traffic by November 2021.
NCDOT awarded the contract to replace the structure last month. The bridge was built in 1978 and has timber beams, caps, and piles below the concrete driving deck. The new bridge will be prestressed concrete box beams with reinforced concrete caps on steel piles and a new concrete deck.
During construction, drivers will use Whichard Road, N.C. 903, Oakley Road and Sweet Gum Grove Church Road. Motorists should plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal and stay alert near the work zone.
