Contract awarded to improve Onslow county road

RICHLANDS – More than a 6-mile section of an Onslow County road is set to be improved after a contract was recently awarded.



Gum Branch Road will be widened and resurfaced between Mills Field and Timothy roads and resurfaced between Timothy Road and Edgewood Drive. The contractor will also make improvements to the intersections and drainage systems at Cow Horn Road, NW Bridge Road/Quaker Bridge Road, Mendover Drive, and Ramsey Road.

Also awarded in this contract was the addition of a traffic signal at Gum Branch Road and Cow Horn Road. The signals at Rhodestown and Ramsey Roads will be modified. The contract was awarded to Barnhill Contracting Company of Rocky Mount for about $13.8 million. Their crews can start work as early as this fall and work is expected to be complete in spring 2024.

