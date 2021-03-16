Contract awarded to make improvements to U.S. 64 in Tyrrell, Washington counties

COLUMBIA, N.C. – Nearly 12 miles of U.S. 64 in Tyrrell and Washington counties will see significant improvements under a contract recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The contract, worth $3.6 million, was awarded to Rose Brothers Paving Company of Raleigh.

The project involves work on two sections of the highway, a seven-mile section just west of Columbia in Tyrrell County, and a 4.75-mile section between Millpond Road and Northline Road east of Plymouth in Washington County.

Both sections will undergo milling, resurfacing and re-marking of the roadway. The Washington County segment also includes a layer of friction course, while the Tyrrell County segment includes replacing and upgrading 20,000 linear feet of guardrail. The project can begin as soon as June 1, 2021 and is slated to be complete by Sept. 30, 2022.



