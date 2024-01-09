CLINTON, N.C. — Improvements to areas in Duplin and Sampson counties are scheduled to begin this year after separate contracts were recently awarded.

In Duplin County, on U.S. 117 over CSX railroad tracks, one bridge will be replaced and the other updated. The bridge on U.S. 117 North was built in 1936 and will be replaced. During construction, drivers will be detoured. The bridge on U.S. 117 South, built in 1958, will remain and receive improvements.

The contract was awarded to ST Wooten Corporation for $9.3 million. Contract crews can start as early as this spring and it’s expected to be completed in fall 2026.

In Sampson County, the U.S. 701 bridge over Bills Swamp, built in 1954, will be replaced.

The contract was awarded to ES Wagner Company LLC for $3.2 million. Contract crews can begin work this winter and it’s anticipated to be completed in spring 2026. During construction, drivers can anticipate lane closures.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will update the public ahead of construction.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.