Contracts Will Replace Two Duplin County Bridges

VANCEBORO, N.C. – A contract awarded to a North Carolina construction company will replace two bridges in Craven County.

Sanford Contractors Inc. of Lemon Springs was awarded the $13.8 million contract this month. The crews will replace two bridges on Maple Cypress Road over the Neuse River. Both bridges have been deemed structurally deficient.

The contractor may begin work as early as July and is expected to finish the project late 2024.

