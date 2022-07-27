GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time according to 2020 5-year estimates.

#50. Wake County

– Average Commute Time: 25.6 minutes

— 0.7 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 8.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 15.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.7%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (13.3%)

#49. Iredell County

– Average Commute Time: 25.6 minutes

— 0.7 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 29.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (8.2%)

#48. Alleghany County

– Average Commute Time: 25.7 minutes

— 0.8 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 10.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 17.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.7%)

#47. Caldwell County

– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes

— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 39.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.0%)

#46. Moore County

– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes

— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 29.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.6%)

#45. Richmond County

– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes

— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 28.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.6%), carpooled (7.1%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (1.9%)

#44. Rowan County

– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes

— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 38.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.0%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.2%)

#43. Wilkes County

– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes

— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 24.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (11.3%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.2%)

#42. Northampton County

– Average Commute Time: 26 minutes

— 1.1 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 42.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.1%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.0%)

#41. Pamlico County

– Average Commute Time: 26.1 minutes

— 1.2 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 44.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.7%)

#40. Bertie County

– Average Commute Time: 26.1 minutes

— 1.2 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 20.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (12.4%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (2.1%)

#39. Mecklenburg County

– Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes

— 1.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 9.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 7.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.3%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (2.6%), worked from home (11.9%)

#38. Yadkin County

– Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes

— 1.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.4%)

#37. Rockingham County

– Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes

— 1.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.6%)

#36. Surry County

– Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes

— 1.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 29.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.9%)

#35. Gaston County

– Average Commute Time: 26.4 minutes

— 1.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 40.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (8.6%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.4%)

#34. Davie County

– Average Commute Time: 26.4 minutes

— 1.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 52.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.2%)

#33. Lee County

– Average Commute Time: 26.5 minutes

— 1.6 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (11.8%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.8%)

#32. Cherokee County

– Average Commute Time: 26.7 minutes

— 1.8 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 9.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 11.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.7%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (2.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (8.5%)

#31. Polk County

– Average Commute Time: 27.3 minutes

— 2.4 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 21.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (8.8%)

#30. Warren County

– Average Commute Time: 27.4 minutes

— 2.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 52.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (11.6%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)

#29. Stanly County

– Average Commute Time: 27.4 minutes

— 2.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 36.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.1%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.4%)

#28. Sampson County

– Average Commute Time: 27.7 minutes

— 2.8 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 38.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (11.2%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.1%)

#27. Duplin County

– Average Commute Time: 27.9 minutes

— 3.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 20.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 42.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (13.4%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.7%)

#26. Cabarrus County

– Average Commute Time: 28.2 minutes

— 3.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 49.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (8.8%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (8.6%)

#25. Greene County

– Average Commute Time: 28.2 minutes

— 3.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 65.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (12.0%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.6%)

#24. Tyrrell County

– Average Commute Time: 28.5 minutes

— 3.6 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 18.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (15.4%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.9%)

#23. Yancey County

– Average Commute Time: 28.6 minutes

— 3.7 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 37.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.4%)

#22. Hertford County

– Average Commute Time: 28.9 minutes

— 4.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 17.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 22.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 13.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (11.9%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.0%)

#21. Granville County

– Average Commute Time: 29.2 minutes

— 4.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.9%), carpooled (8.1%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.0%)

#20. Pasquotank County

– Average Commute Time: 29.2 minutes

— 4.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 17.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 13.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)

#19. Chatham County

– Average Commute Time: 29.3 minutes

— 4.4 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 9.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.7%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (2.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (12.3%)

#18. Columbus County

– Average Commute Time: 29.3 minutes

— 4.4 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 18.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 24.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.0%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)

#17. Jones County

– Average Commute Time: 29.5 minutes

— 4.6 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 23.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 75.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.6%), walked to work (0.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.1%)

#16. Stokes County

– Average Commute Time: 29.6 minutes

— 4.7 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 67.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.7%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (0.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.2%)

#15. Hoke County

– Average Commute Time: 29.7 minutes

— 4.8 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 67.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (4.8%)

#14. Union County

– Average Commute Time: 29.9 minutes

— 5.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 41.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (10.2%)

#13. Lincoln County

– Average Commute Time: 30.2 minutes

— 5.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (8.0%), walked to work (0.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.8%)

#12. Person County

– Average Commute Time: 30.8 minutes

— 5.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 14.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 43.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.4%), carpooled (7.8%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.2%)

#11. Caswell County

– Average Commute Time: 31 minutes

— 6.1 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 18.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.1%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (0.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.4%)

#10. Chowan County

– Average Commute Time: 31.2 minutes

— 6.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 36.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (6.3%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (5.5%)

#9. Madison County

– Average Commute Time: 31.4 minutes

— 6.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 56.0%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (6.6%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (9.9%)

#8. Johnston County

– Average Commute Time: 31.4 minutes

— 6.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 51.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (8.8%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.1%)

#7. Pender County

– Average Commute Time: 31.5 minutes

— 6.6 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 56.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.0%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.5%)

#6. Camden County

– Average Commute Time: 31.8 minutes

— 6.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 15.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 26.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 43.4%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.4%)

#5. Harnett County

– Average Commute Time: 31.9 minutes

— 7.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 63.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.9%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)

#4. Franklin County

– Average Commute Time: 32.8 minutes

— 7.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 66.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.6%)

#3. Perquimans County

– Average Commute Time: 34.4 minutes

— 9.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 21.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 18.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 40.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.7%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.5%)

#2. Currituck County

– Average Commute Time: 35.1 minutes

— 10.2 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 14.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 18.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (10.4%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)

#1. Gates County

– Average Commute Time: 36.9 minutes

— 12.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 24.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 22.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 21.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.6%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (0.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.0%)