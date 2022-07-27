GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time according to 2020 5-year estimates.
#50. Wake County
– Average Commute Time: 25.6 minutes
— 0.7 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 8.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 15.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.7%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (13.3%)
#49. Iredell County
– Average Commute Time: 25.6 minutes
— 0.7 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.3%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (8.2%)
#48. Alleghany County
– Average Commute Time: 25.7 minutes
— 0.8 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 10.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 17.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.7%)
#47. Caldwell County
– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (4.0%)
#46. Moore County
– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.5%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.6%)
#45. Richmond County
– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.6%), carpooled (7.1%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (1.9%)
#44. Rowan County
– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.0%), carpooled (9.8%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.2%)
#43. Wilkes County
– Average Commute Time: 25.8 minutes
— 0.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (11.3%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.2%)
#42. Northampton County
– Average Commute Time: 26 minutes
— 1.1 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.1%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.0%)
#41. Pamlico County
– Average Commute Time: 26.1 minutes
— 1.2 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 44.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.4%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.7%)
#40. Bertie County
– Average Commute Time: 26.1 minutes
— 1.2 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 20.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (12.4%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (1.5%), worked from home (2.1%)
#39. Mecklenburg County
– Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes
— 1.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 9.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 7.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.3%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.9%), public transportation (2.6%), worked from home (11.9%)
#38. Yadkin County
– Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes
— 1.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (9.6%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.4%)
#37. Rockingham County
– Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes
— 1.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.6%)
#36. Surry County
– Average Commute Time: 26.2 minutes
— 1.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (2.9%)
#35. Gaston County
– Average Commute Time: 26.4 minutes
— 1.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (8.6%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (4.4%)
#34. Davie County
– Average Commute Time: 26.4 minutes
— 1.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 52.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.2%)
#33. Lee County
– Average Commute Time: 26.5 minutes
— 1.6 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (11.8%), walked to work (0.6%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.8%)
#32. Cherokee County
– Average Commute Time: 26.7 minutes
— 1.8 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 9.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 11.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.7%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (2.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (8.5%)
#31. Polk County
– Average Commute Time: 27.3 minutes
— 2.4 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 21.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (8.8%)
#30. Warren County
– Average Commute Time: 27.4 minutes
— 2.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 52.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (11.6%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)
#29. Stanly County
– Average Commute Time: 27.4 minutes
— 2.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.1%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.4%)
#28. Sampson County
– Average Commute Time: 27.7 minutes
— 2.8 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (11.2%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.1%)
#27. Duplin County
– Average Commute Time: 27.9 minutes
— 3.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 20.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (13.4%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.7%)
#26. Cabarrus County
– Average Commute Time: 28.2 minutes
— 3.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 49.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.9%), carpooled (8.8%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (1.0%), worked from home (8.6%)
#25. Greene County
– Average Commute Time: 28.2 minutes
— 3.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 65.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (12.0%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.6%)
#24. Tyrrell County
– Average Commute Time: 28.5 minutes
— 3.6 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 18.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (15.4%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.9%)
#23. Yancey County
– Average Commute Time: 28.6 minutes
— 3.7 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 14.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (6.4%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (6.4%)
#22. Hertford County
– Average Commute Time: 28.9 minutes
— 4.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 17.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 22.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 13.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (11.9%), walked to work (2.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (2.0%)
#21. Granville County
– Average Commute Time: 29.2 minutes
— 4.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.9%), carpooled (8.1%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.0%)
#20. Pasquotank County
– Average Commute Time: 29.2 minutes
— 4.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 17.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 13.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (2.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)
#19. Chatham County
– Average Commute Time: 29.3 minutes
— 4.4 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 9.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.7%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (2.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (12.3%)
#18. Columbus County
– Average Commute Time: 29.3 minutes
— 4.4 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 18.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 24.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.0%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.4%)
#17. Jones County
– Average Commute Time: 29.5 minutes
— 4.6 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 23.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 75.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.6%), carpooled (10.6%), walked to work (0.4%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.1%)
#16. Stokes County
– Average Commute Time: 29.6 minutes
— 4.7 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 67.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.7%), carpooled (7.4%), walked to work (0.4%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.2%)
#15. Hoke County
– Average Commute Time: 29.7 minutes
— 4.8 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 67.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (4.8%)
#14. Union County
– Average Commute Time: 29.9 minutes
— 5.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (9.0%), walked to work (0.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (10.2%)
#13. Lincoln County
– Average Commute Time: 30.2 minutes
— 5.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (8.0%), walked to work (0.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (5.8%)
#12. Person County
– Average Commute Time: 30.8 minutes
— 5.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 14.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.4%), carpooled (7.8%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.2%)
#11. Caswell County
– Average Commute Time: 31 minutes
— 6.1 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 18.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.1%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (0.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.4%)
#10. Chowan County
– Average Commute Time: 31.2 minutes
— 6.3 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.8%), carpooled (6.3%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (5.5%)
#9. Madison County
– Average Commute Time: 31.4 minutes
— 6.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.0%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.6%), carpooled (6.6%), walked to work (2.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (9.9%)
#8. Johnston County
– Average Commute Time: 31.4 minutes
— 6.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.5%), carpooled (8.8%), walked to work (0.8%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (7.1%)
#7. Pender County
– Average Commute Time: 31.5 minutes
— 6.6 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 11.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.0%), carpooled (9.7%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (7.5%)
#6. Camden County
– Average Commute Time: 31.8 minutes
— 6.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 15.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 26.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.7%), carpooled (7.5%), walked to work (2.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.4%)
#5. Harnett County
– Average Commute Time: 31.9 minutes
— 7.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 63.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.9%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (3.6%)
#4. Franklin County
– Average Commute Time: 32.8 minutes
— 7.9 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 66.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.7%), carpooled (8.5%), walked to work (1.0%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.6%)
#3. Perquimans County
– Average Commute Time: 34.4 minutes
— 9.5 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 21.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 18.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 40.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.7%), carpooled (9.4%), walked to work (0.5%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (3.5%)
#2. Currituck County
– Average Commute Time: 35.1 minutes
— 10.2 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 14.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 18.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.1%), carpooled (10.4%), walked to work (0.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (4.8%)
#1. Gates County
– Average Commute Time: 36.9 minutes
— 12.0 minutes longer than state average – Workers with 60+ minute commute: 24.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 22.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 21.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (88.6%), carpooled (8.9%), walked to work (0.2%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.0%)