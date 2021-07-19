Crash involving two vehicles in southern Beaufort Co. sends one to hospital

CHOCOWINITY (WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol said one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on NC Hwy. 33 on Monday.

(DriveNC.gov website photo)

Troopers responded to an area near Bear Creek Road just after 3 p.m. for a crash that involved a pick-up truck and a car. Both lanes of NC Hwy. 33 were closed as troopers, EMS and other officials tended to the scene. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials were trying to determine if rain played a factor in the crash, the SHP office said.