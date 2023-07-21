COVE CITY, N.C. – Construction to replace a more than 50-year-old bridge in Craven County is expected to begin next week.

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors plan to begin work Monday morning on the replacement of the bridge on Cicero Riggs Road over Grape Creek. Crews will install a new waterline, demolish the current bridge and construct the new one. It is expected to be completed this winter.

While this portion of road is closed to traffic, drivers will be detoured:

Traveling west on Cicero Riggs Road: Trenton Road, Old U.S. 70 and Prentiss Riggs Road; or

Traveling east on Cicero Riggs Road: Prentiss Riggs Road, Old U.S. 70 and Main Street.

NCDOT encourages drivers to remain alert and drive cautiously if near the construction site and plan ahead for their commute.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.