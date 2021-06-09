Craven County bridge replacements underway

VANCEBORO – A project to replace two bridges in Craven County is underway, with the first major work beginning Thursday.
N.C. Department of Transportation contractors is replacing bridges on Maple Cypress Road over the Neuse River and overflow.
The new bridges will be built adjacent to the current ones. Work on the project began earlier this week with the clearing of trees scheduled to begin Thursday.
Traffic will remain on the current bridges and roadway during construction. For the first several months of the project, drivers should expect short-term lane closures. As work progresses, temporary traffic signals will be installed, and traffic will be placed in a one-lane pattern. NCDOT will provide updates on those changes on DriveNC.gov and Twitter.
Drivers should be mindful of crews working in the area and slow down.
Construction is expected to be complete in 2024.
