JAMES CITY, N.C. – The highway ramps at the U.S. 70 and the U.S. 17 interchange east of New Bern are scheduled to be updated next week.

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will mill and resurface the east and westbound lanes of U.S. 70. between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 4-7. A lane will always remain open.

Ramps at this interchange will have the same work done. Each ramp will close to traffic one at a time while the milling and resurfacing is being complete. The Front Street ramp into New Bern will not close. Crews may work any day of the week and begin at 7 a.m. and it’s expected to take a maximum of one day to complete each ramp.

This work is weather dependent.

Drivers can use DriveNC.gov to help navigate around a closure. NCDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and travel with caution.

This work will be tied to the improvements project in James City, where U.S. 70 is being upgraded to interstate standards.