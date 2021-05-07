Craven County road near military base to close for maintenance

HAVELOCK – A Craven County road near MCAS Cherry Point will be closed for about two weeks while N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews replaces a pipe.
Between 5 a.m. May 10 and 5 p.m. May 21, Roosevelt Boulevard near U.S. 70 will be closed in both directions. Maintenance crews will replace the old, failing crossline pipe with a new, larger one.
This closure will mainly impact those at MCAS Cherry Point. NCDOT has notified the base and has placed signs alerting drivers of the closure. Those who need access around the construction will take U.S. 70 to N.C. 101 back to Roosevelt Boulevard.
Drivers should plan ahead, as their commute may take longer than normal, and use caution around the work zone.
