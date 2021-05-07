Craven County road near military base to close for maintenance

(NewsNation Now) — Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday they're applying for full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine has been available in the U.S. since December 11, but that is under a different waiver known as an Emergency Use Authorization. In those cases, the FDA determines the benefits of allowing a drug or medicine outweigh the risks. In clinical trials, the vaccine was 95% effective at preventing severe disease.