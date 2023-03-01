NEW BERN –- The ramp from East Front Street to U.S. 17 North in New Bern is scheduled to be narrowed on Sunday for utility construction.

State contractors who are installing some utility lines along U.S. 70 will need to narrow the lane, and close its paved shoulder using with orange-and-white drums to safely perform their work. The lane, however, will not be closed to traffic.

The lane narrowing is expected to occur from 7 a.m. until about 6 p.m. on March 5. Drivers should slow down and proceed cautiously using this ramp.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.