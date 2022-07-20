ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews repaired a hole in a bridge along I-95 in Robeson County near the South Carolina border.

Photos and video taken at about 7 p.m. Monday night show the damage on the southbound side of the highway near South of the Border, just before the state line.

“We called 911 first,” said Emanuel Hoppe, a witness at the scene. “They transferred us over to highway patrol and I’d say probably about 10 minutes after that [they arrived].”

Before help arrived, witnesses saw the hole only getting worse.

“Every time a car passed by like more rocks would fall and everything,” Hoppe said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation responded to the scene and placed a plywood patch and support beams to cover the hole.

At about 2 p.m., NCDOT returned to the scene to check on the covering. When News13 asked North Carolina Highway Patrol about the hole in the interstate.

“I have no clue what you’re talking about. A hole in the highway?” NCHP communications officer, Chris Knox, said. “Nope. Nothing.”

The interstate is currently open and cars are running like normal.

News13 reached out to multiple units within NCHP and NCDOT. Neither knows what could have caused the damage. A timeline for repairs was not immediately available.