Cross Pipe Replacements to Cause Lane Closures on U.S. 64 in East Lake May 10-14

Traffic

by: NCDOT News

Posted: / Updated:
road closed_1537050071823.JPG.jpg

EAST LAKE – Maintenance crews from the N.C. Department of Transportation along with Creswell Bridge Construction will be replacing three failed crossline pipes next week along U.S. 64 in Dare County just east of the Alligator River Bridge.

The work is scheduled to take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 10-14. Lane closures will be in place on U.S. 64 between the Alligator River Bridge and Brier Hall Road in East Lake. Lengthy delays are possible as workers replace the pipes that run under the roadway.

Message boards will be in place in both directions to notify motorists of the delays.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV