Cross Pipe Replacements to Cause Lane Closures on U.S. 64 in East Lake May 10-14

EAST LAKE – Maintenance crews from the N.C. Department of Transportation along with Creswell Bridge Construction will be replacing three failed crossline pipes next week along U.S. 64 in Dare County just east of the Alligator River Bridge.

The work is scheduled to take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 10-14. Lane closures will be in place on U.S. 64 between the Alligator River Bridge and Brier Hall Road in East Lake. Lengthy delays are possible as workers replace the pipes that run under the roadway.

Message boards will be in place in both directions to notify motorists of the delays.