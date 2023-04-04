WALLACE, N.C. — More than four dozen miles of roadway in Duplin County will be upgraded thanks to a contract recently awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

A section of N.C. 111 and N.C. 903, plus portions of 19 secondary roads throughout the county, totaling more than 49 miles, will be resurfaced.

The contract worth more than $4.5 million was awarded to Barnhill Contracting Co. of Rocky Mount last month.

Crews can start on the work this spring and they’re expected to be complete by fall 2024.

