CHINQUAPIN, N.C. – Another section of Deep Bottom Road will close for about two days next week while the N.C. Department of Transportation replaces the fourth of eight drainage pipes on the roadway.

Beginning Monday morning, the Duplin County roadway will close. It is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Dec. 12. Last week, another pipe was replaced on the same roadway.

While crews work, drivers will be detoured onto N.C. 50 and N.C. 41. Drivers should plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal and use caution near the work zone.

The other closures to replace pipes on Deep Bottom Road are expected soon. NCDOT will update the public when that information becomes available.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.