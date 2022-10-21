WALLACE, N.C. – A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance.

The bridge over Rock Fish Creek, near N.C. 11, will close at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. the next day. The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance on the bridge.

Drivers will be detoured onto East Main Street (N.C. 41), South Norwood Street (U.S. 117), and N.C. 11. Drivers should slow down and be alert for crews and expect a longer commute if taking the detour.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.