Duplin County bridge to be temporarily closed for maintenance starting Oct. 1

RALEIGH, N.C. -- On Thursday, the NC Chamber announced the 15 semifinalists competing to be named the coolest thing made in North Carolina. Six of those businesses are in Eastern North Carolina, including Greenville, New Bern, Kinston and Beaufort.

Presented by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., the statewide online contest began with 68 nominees, and after the public submitted 18,000 votes, the top 15 were revealed. From wheel loaders to wall ovens, tobacco leaf tables to towel / tissue systems, DSM fiber to Duck Tape, flu vaccines to vocational trucks, BBQ sauce to sportfish boats, jets to the Jaws of Life, chicken breading to custom headgear and pimento cheese, the semifinalists showcase the vibrant variety of high-quality products manufactured across the state.