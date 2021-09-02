Duplin County bridge to be temporarily closed for maintenance starting Oct. 1

FAISON, N.C. – A bridge on Bowdens Road in Duplin County is closed through the beginning of next month.
The bridge, which is near U.S. 117, is expected to be closed through Oct. 1, allowing N.C. Department of Transportation crews to do maintenance work.
Drivers needing to get access either side of the closure will be detoured onto U.S. 117, N.C. 50 (Mallard Street) and South Main Street.
While this closure is not expected to impact traffic much, drivers are urged to use caution around the work zone and plan as though their commute will take longer than normal.
