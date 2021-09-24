WALLACE – A section of a Duplin County highway is scheduled to close for about one year while crews replace a bridge.
The bridge on N.C. 11 over Little Rockfish Creek will close to traffic at 7 a.m. Sept. 27. The current bridge near South Norwood Street was built in 1922 and will be replaced by a modern structure.
It is expected to take crews until the beginning of Sept. 2022 to complete construction.
Traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 117, South Norwood Street, and N.C. 41 to gain access to either side of the closure.
Drivers should be cautious around the work zone and expect their commute may take longer than normal.
Duplin County highway to close for one year
Closure on N.C. 11 will allow for bridge replacement
WALLACE – A section of a Duplin County highway is scheduled to close for about one year while crews replace a bridge.