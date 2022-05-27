​GREENEVERS, N.C. – A section of N.C. 11 in Duplin County will close for about two weeks to allow N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews to replace multiple pipes.

The highway between the intersections with Interstate 40 and N.C. 903/N.C. 24 (Kenansville Bypass) is scheduled to close between 8 a.m. June 1 and 5 p.m. June 16.

During the closure, crews will replace three deteriorating pipes with new, larger ones.

N.C. 11 North traffic will be detoured onto I-40 West to Exit 384 for N.C. 24 East (Exit 373). N.C. 11 South drivers will take I-40 East to Exit 373 and then take Exit 384 for N.C. 11.

NCDOT urges drivers to be cautious near the work zone and allow for extra time for travel.