Duplin County road now closed for two weeks for maintenance

BEULAVILLE, N.C. – A Duplin County road is currently closed for maintenance and will remain closed for about two weeks.
Quinn Store Road near Lyman Road will be closed through Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. During the closure, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will perform work on the bridge pipe over Muddy Creek.
While the closure is not expected to significantly impact traffic, drivers are encouraged to plan ahead as their commute will take longer than normal and use caution around the work zone.
If needed, drivers may take N.C. 41, Jackson Store Road, N.C. 111 and Lyman Road as a detour.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov
