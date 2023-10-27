BEULAVILLE, N.C. — A section of Joe Hop Williams Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two weeks while N.C. Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe.

The roadway near N.C. 11 will close at 8 a.m. Oct. 30 and reopen by 5 p.m. Nov. 10.

To access either side of the closure, drivers should use N.C. 41/N.C. 111, Catherine Square Road, and Durwood Evans Road.

Drivers should anticipate a longer commute and plan ahead while also using caution near the work zone.

