UPDATE – The work to replace a pipe on Panther Creek Road has been postponed. When a new date is determined, the N.C. Department of Transportation will notify the public.

The information regarding the work is below.

PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through the end of September for maintenance.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close the roadway near N.C. 11 between 9 a.m. Sept. 19 through 5 p.m. Sept. 30. The closure will allow crews to safely remove an undersized crossline pipe and replace it with a larger culvert. The upgrade will improve water flow and will be able to handle more, too. Drivers should use N.C. 111 or N.C. 11 as a detour. The department encourages drivers to give themselves extra time for a potentially longer commute and use caution near the work zone.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.